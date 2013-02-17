BERLIN Feb 17 VfB Stuttgart snapped a five-game losing streak by beating lacklustre Hoffenheim 1-0 on Sunday to climb to 12th place in the Bundesliga and leave their opponents anchored in the relegation playoff spot.

Austrian Martin Harnik headed in Ibrahima Traore's cross in the third minute as the visitors got off to a flying start, with Hoffenheim, missing half a dozen players through injury defending poorly and lacking any attacking ideas.

Traore and former Hoffenheim striker Vedad Ibisevic came close again in the first half for Stuttgart, who bounced back after conceding a last-gasp equaliser in their midweek 1-1 draw against Racing Genk in the Europa League round of 32.

Hoffenheim, with only one victory in their last 12 matches, put up little resistance apart from a brief spell in the second half as they slumped to their third loss in four games.

In the other match on Sunday, Hanover 96 failed to close in on the Europa League spots after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Nuremberg.

Goals from Szabolcs Huszti and Didier Ya Konan twice gave the Europa League competitors the lead but twice the hosts battled back through Timm Klose and Sebastian Polter's late equaliser.

Hanover, who move up to 30 points in eighth, had coach Mirko Slomka sent to the stands midway through the second half after arguing with the referee.

Runaway leaders Bayern Munich opened up a 15-point gap by beating VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Friday.

Champions Borussia Dortmund stayed second on Saturday with a dominant 3-0 victory and a Marco Reus hat-trick against fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt that lifted them to 42 points. Bayer Leverkusen are a point behind in third after beating Augsburg 2-1. (Editing by Ed Osmond)