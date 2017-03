Feb 23 Unstoppable leaders Bayern Munich hammered hapless Werder Bremen 6-1 on Saturday to clock up their sixth straight Bundesliga win since the winter break.

Mario Gomez scored twice, Arjen Robben, Javi Martinez and Franck Ribery shared three goals and Theodor Gebre Selassie put through his own net as Bayern went 18 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who visit Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Hanover 96 thrashed sixth-placed Hamburg SV 5-1, helped by two goals from Ivorian striker Didier Ya Konan, while Augsburg beat Hoffenheim 2-1 to move out of the bottom two, where they were replaced by their own opponents.

Bayern, who have won 19 of their 23 games, have 60 points and have conceded only eight goals. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)