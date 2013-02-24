BERLIN Feb 24 Champions Borussia Dortmund were ineffective as they drew 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday, putting their second place in the Bundesliga at risk.

Dortmund looked to be cruising to their sixth win in the last seven league games when Germany international Mario Goetze put them ahead in a dominant first half with a well-taken spot kick.

Gladbach's Amin Younes cancelled out the visitors' lead against the run of play with only their second shot on goal midway through the second half. The 19-year-old's debut Bundesliga goal came in only his second appearance.

Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl missed a huge chance to score the winner when he failed to put the ball in from six metres out in front of an empty goal seconds from the end.

The result left Dortmund 17 points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who crushed Werder Bremen 6-1 on Saturday.

Dortmund could be overtaken by Bayer Leverkusen, who visit bottom-placed Greuther Fuerth later on Sunday and lie two points behind. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)