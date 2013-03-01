BERLIN, March 1 Eintracht Frankfurt failed to score for the fourth match in a row and had coach Armin Veh sent off as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Luuk de Jong's first-half header was enough for Gladbach in a clash of two teams chasing a place in next season's Champions League.

Eintracht last scored in the first half of a 2-0 win over Hamburg SV, making it a total of 415 minutes without hitting the target.

Veh was dismissed after he protested against a decision in stoppage time.

Eintracht stayed fourth, the Champions League qualifying round spot, with 38 points from 24 games while Gladbach climbed to sixth, four points behind.

De Jong broke through in the 22nd minute when Thorben Marx flicked a corner on at the near post and the Dutchman headed the ball into the roof of the net from six metres, his fourth Bundesliga goal of the season.

Eintracht dominated the second half but Stefan Aigner headed one chance over the bar, Takashi Inui sent another effort too high after bursting forward from midfield and Alexander Meier misdirected a header at the far post.

"We lost too many balls under pressure and we have to learn to get better at keeping possession," said Gladbach's Swiss coach Lucien Favre.

"We will keep fighting. This was an important win." (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)