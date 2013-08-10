BERLIN Aug 10 New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoyed a dream start to his Bundesliga career, scoring a hat-trick on Saturday to steer last year's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund to a 4-0 win at Augsburg in their opening league match.

The 24-year-old Gabon international, who joined from France's St Etienne for a reported 13 million euros ($17.36 million) in July, put the visitors ahead with a diving header in the 24th minute and slotted home from the left midway through the second half.

He completed his remarkable debut by picking up a superb Robert Lewandowski pass to round Augsburg goalkeeper Mohamed Amsif 11 minutes from time.

Poland international Lewandowksi, who had wanted to move to Bayern Munich but saw the transfer blocked by his club, got onto the scoresheet himself with an 86th minute penalty.

Hertha Berlin made a sensational return to top flight in front of a 55,000 home crowd in the Olympic stadium, crushing Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 with Sami Allagui scoring two goals in two minutes and Adrian Ramos adding two more.

Hertha also hit the woodwork three times in the first half.

Champions League participants Bayer Leverkusen, third last season, struck twice early in the second half in a 3-1 win over Freiburg, who had cancelled out Stefan Kiessling's opener with a Mike Hanke goal just before the break.

But two goals from South Korea's Heung Min-son and Sidney Sam in the 46th and 52nd minute killed off Freiburg's hopes of a point.

Defending champions Bayern Munich launched their season with a 3-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Brian Homewood)