Aug 18 Hiroshi Kiyotake curled in an 89th minute free kick to give Nuremberg a 2-2 draw at home to promoted Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday after the visitors had gone ahead with a controversial penalty.

Nuremberg made the breakthrough five minutes before halftime when Daniel Ginczek won possession and threaded the ball through for Josip Drmic to stroke past Hertha goalkeeper Thomas Kraft.

Hertha, who started their campaign with a 6-1 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt last week, looked set to make it six points from their opening two games when they turned the game around after halftime.

They levelled just after the hour when a Sami Allagui shot took a wicked deflection off the helpess Berkay Dabanli before substitute Ronny converted a penalty, awarded for a foul by Javier Pinola on Alexander Baujohann, with 11 minutes left.

The decision brought angry Nuremberg protests as they claimed Pinola had played the ball, but those were forgotten when Kiyotake's brilliant effort gave Nuremberg their second consecutive draw of the campaign. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)