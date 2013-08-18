(Updates with Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Braunschweig)

Aug 18 Borussia Dortmund struggled to break down ultra-defensive Eintracht Braunschweig before Jonas Hofmann, in only his fifth Bundesliga appearance, scored one goal and won a penalty late in the game to give them a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Hiroshi Kiyotake curled in an 89th minute free kick to give Nuremberg a 2-2 draw at home to promoted Hertha Berlin in Sunday's other game, 10 minutes after the visitors had gone ahead with a controversial penalty.

Dortmund, last year's Bundesliga and Champions League runners-up, are one of five teams to have won their opening two Bundesliga games, alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Mainz 05 and Werder Bremen.

Promoted Braunschweig are one of five teams who have yet to claim their first point.

Dortmund found Braunschweig stubborn opponents but their fortunes turned after Hofmann replaced Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored a hat-trick on his debut against Augsburg last week, in the 68th minute.

Seven minutes later, 21-year-old Hofmann played a one-two with Mats Hummels and scored from a narrow angle with a shot which bounced in off the inside of the far post.

With four minutes left, Hofmann burst into the penalty area and was tripped, leaving Marco Reus, another second-half substitute, to fire home the penalty.

Dortmund still had to survive a nervy ending after Kevin Kratz's 89th minute header bounced off the back of Robert Lewandowski's head and went into the net, the first league goal Dortmund have conceded this season.

Nuremberg made the breakthrough five minutes before halftime when Daniel Ginczek won possession and threaded the ball through for Josip Drmic to stroke past Hertha goalkeeper Thomas Kraft.

Hertha, who started their campaign with a 6-1 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt last week, looked set to make it six points from their opening two games when they turned the game around after halftime.

They levelled just after the hour when a Sami Allagui shot took a wicked deflection off the helpless Berkay Dabanli before substitute Ronny converted a penalty, awarded for a foul by Javier Pinola on Alexander Baujohann, with 11 minutes left.

The decision brought angry Nuremberg protests as they claimed Pinola had played the ball, but those were forgotten when Kiyotake's brilliant effort gave Nuremberg their second consecutive draw of the campaign. (Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman and Pritha Sarkar)