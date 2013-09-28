Sept 28 Borussia Dortmund hammered hapless 10-man Freiburg 5-0 and Bayern Munich scraped past VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 as the two rivals stayed level on points at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski both scored twice for Dortmund and Jakub Blaszczykowski added the fifth while winless Freiburg had Fallou Diagne sent off just before halftime.

A second-half goal for Thomas Mueller was enough for Bayern in a lacklustre match against Wolfsburg, leaving the titleholders level with Dortmund on 19 points from seven games.

Bayer Leverkusen's 2-0 win over Hanover 96 kept them one point behind in third while Hertha Berlin came from behind to beat Mainz 05 3-1 and Hoffenheim fought back from two goals behind to hold Schalke 04 3-3.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)