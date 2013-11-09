* Bayern complete 37th Bundesliga match without defeat

Nov 9 South Korea striker Son Heung-Min scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick in Bayer Leverkusen's 5-3 win over Hamburg SV on Saturday while Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at VfL Wolfsburg in their second defeat in four days.

Leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich beat Augsburg 3-0 to set a Bundesliga record by completing their 37th match without defeat as they went further ahead at the top. Their last defeat was at Bayer Leverkusen in October last year.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored twice to give Schalke 04 a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen and Adrian Ramos scored twice for Hertha Berlin in a 3-2 win at Hoffenheim after the hosts had recovered from two goals behind to draw level.

Bayern, who have 32 points from 12 games, moved four points clear of Dortmund who are now level on 28 points with Leverkusen after Saturday afternoon's five games produced 23 goals.

Dortmund, beaten 1-0 at home by Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, went ahead in first-half stoppage time with a Marco Reus free kick.

In a pulsating second half, Ricardo Rodriguez equalised for the Wolves before Ivica Olic scored the winner with a superb curling effort while Dortmund striker Roberto Lewandowski had two penalty appeals turned down.

Unheralded Leverkusen kept up the chase after a humdinger against former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk's Hamburg.

Son scored twice in the first 16 minutes, Hamburg hit back through Maximilian Beister and Pierre-Michael Lasogga only for Son to put Sami Hyppia's Leverkusen back in front.

Stefan Kiessling extended Leverkusen's lead, Lasogga pulled another back and Gonzalo Castro wrapped up a remarkable game in the 89th minute.

There was no such drama in Munich where Bayern, treble winners last season, cruised to a typically straightforward home win.

Jerome Boateng put them ahead after five minutes and Frank Ribery ended the game as a contest when he scored with a rasping free kick just before halftime. Thomas Mueller rounded off the win with a last-minute penalty.

Anis Ben-Hatira and Ramos struck to give Hertha a 2-0 lead at Hoffenheim who replied with a penalty and free kick converted by Sejad Salihovic, only for Ramos to head the winner six minutes from time. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Goodson)