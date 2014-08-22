MUNICH, Germany Aug 22 Champions Bayern Munich made a winning start in the Bundesliga on Friday, beating ambitious VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 with Dutchman Arjen Robben scoring one goal and setting up the other for World Cup winner Thomas Mueller.

With Germany coach Joachim Loew in the stands, Mueller flicked in a Robben cutback in the 37th minute after the winger spectacularly shook off two defenders.

Robben then added a goal himself two minutes after the restart with Croatian Ivica Olic cutting the deficit in the 52nd for the visitors.

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola stuck to his new-look three-man defence despite a string of big name absentees and with defender Holger Badstuber making his league comeback after two cruciate ligament tears and an absence of 20 months.

With the hosts pressing high up the pitch, Wolfsburg had trouble carrying the ball forward and after 20 minutes Bayern increased the tempo, twice coming close to scoring through Poland forward Robert Lewandowski.

Last season's Bundesliga top scorer, who joined from Bayern's rivals Borussia Dortmund in the close season, was denied by substitute goalkeeper Max Gruen on both occasions before Mueller tapped in to give the hosts the lead.

It only took two minutes of the second half for Bayern to add another goal, with Robben stealing the ball from France international Josuha Guilavogui in midfield and completing the swift move himself after a one-two with Lewandowski.

However, former Bayern forward Olic then silenced the 71,000 crowd with a stunning left-foot shot from 18 metres to give the 2009 champions fresh hope.

Junior Malanda should have grabbed the equaliser 10 minutes from time when he raced into the box but saw his first effort deflected by keeper Manuel Neuer on to the bar before the ball then bounced off the Belgian's foot and rolled wide.

Last season's runners-up Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)