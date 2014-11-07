BERLIN Nov 7 Hanover 96 won 2-0 at Hertha Berlin on Friday to claim their third straight victory and climb to fourth in the Bundesliga, piling the pressure on their erratic opponents towards the foot of the table.

Hanover, who have scored just nine goals in 11 league games this season, took the lead when Jimmy Briand volleyed in a Hiroshi Kiyotake corner after 44 minutes.

Japanese Kiyotake, who earlier had an effort ruled out for offside, then made it 2-0 after a quick break midway through the second half.

It was the first time Hanover had netted twice in a league game since mid-September and the tackles flew in thick and fast in the second period with five yellow cards being shown.

Hanover, described by coach Tyafun Korkut as "champions of efficiency", now have 19 points and are five adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.

Toothless Hertha, who have won three and lost four of their last seven league games in a rollercoaster start to the season, are 13th with 11 points, three more than third from bottom Freiburg.

Bayern visit Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)