BERLIN Nov 8 Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller scored a hat-trick as the undefeated champions crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to open up a seven-point lead at the top.

Mueller's opening goal on the rebound in the 22nd minute was a bad omen for Frankfurt, with the attacking midfielder having scored in 50 previous Bundesliga games, with Bayern winning 47 and drawing three.

The Germany international doubled the visitors' lead when he tapped in a Franck Ribery pass in the 64th with Bayern, who booked their spot in the Champions League this week with a win over AS Roma, never hitting top form.

Mueller completed his hat-trick three minutes later when he raced clear to beat Felix Wiedwald for his sixth goal of the season.

Xherdan Shaqiri then deflected a Sebastian Rode shot into the goal as Bayern won their sixth of their last seven league games.

The Bavarians are top on 27 points with second place VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach in third, both on 20 and in action on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen failed to replicate their winning Champions League form from midweek and had to settle for a goalless draw against Mainz 04. They drop to sixth on 17 points.

Hoffenheim are also on 17,having lost 4-3 to Cologne after coming back from 3-1 down to level with a double from Roberto Firmino.

Champions League side Schalke 04 continued their erratic run of form and slumped to a 2-0 loss at Freiburg to drop to 11th on 14. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)