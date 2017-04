BERLIN Jan 30 Second-placed VfL Wolfsburg breathed new life into the Bundesliga title race with a 4-1 win over leaders Bayern Munich, who lost their unbeaten record in a dramatic restart to the league after the winter break on Friday.

Bas Dost scored twice in the first half and Kevin de Bruyne added two more goals after the break as Bayern, who had conceded only four times in the first half of the season, saw their goals against tally double in a single game.

Juan Bernat replied for the Bavarians 10 minutes into the second half while Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio twice thwarted Bayern's Dutch winger Arjen Robben.

Wolfsburg, with 37 points from 18 games, have cut Bayern's lead to eight points, although it would still take a dramatic turnaround for the title holders to be caught. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)