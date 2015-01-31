BERLIN Jan 31 Nils Petersen scored a second-half hat-trick to lift SC Freiburg off the bottom of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt who took the lead after less than one minute on Saturday.

Marco Russ put Frankfurt ahead after only 41 seconds and the visitors barely broke sweat as they strolled through the first hour.

The game changed completely when Vladimir Darida converted a 61st minute penalty, before Petersen sprang into action as he turned in Felix Klaus's cross three minutes later and then headed home a Mike Frantz cross five minutes after that.

Petersen rounded off Freiburg's third win of the season when he scored at the second attempt in the 88th minute after his first header was blocked on the line.

Marco Hoeger's first-half goal gave fourth-placed Schalke 04 a 1-0 win over Hanover 96, although they had Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar sent off for a ugly tackle from behind in the 85th minute.

Yunus Malli scored twice to set Mainz 05 on the way to a 5-0 win over Paderborn, before Pablo de Blasis, Sami Allagui and Johannes Geis, from a penalty, shared the other goals in the mid-table clash.

Hamburg SV, hovering dangerously near the drop zone, lost 2-0 at home to Cologne after Marcel Risse scored twice in the second half and VfB Stuttgart, who like Hamburg have 17 points, were beaten 1-0 at home by Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Patrick Herrmann scored the winner, running onto a superb diagonal ball from Branimir Hrgota to slot the ball past Sven Ulreich. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ian Chadband)