* Champions preserve eight-point lead at the top

* Second-placed Wolfsburg held at Eintracht Frankfurt

* Moenchengladbach in third beat visiting Freiburg (Updates with details)

By Karolos Grohmann

BERLIN, Feb 3 Ten-man Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Schalke 04 on Tuesday as they struggled to bounce back from last week's heavy defeat at VfL Wolfsburg.

Arjen Robben headed the hosts in front after 67 minutes as Bayern, who suffered their first league setback with a 4-1 loss at second-placed Wolfsburg on Friday, dug deep after Jerome Boateng gave away a penalty and was sent off in the 17th minute.

Schalke failed to score from the spot kick with Manuel Neuer saving Eric-Maxim Choupo's weak effort but after Robben's goal Benedikt Hoewedes levelled with a glancing header in the 72nd to rescue a point and keep his team in fourth place.

The champions managed to protect their eight point lead over a Wolfsburg side who failed to replicate last week's form, rescuing a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's 88th minute equaliser, his third goal in two games.

Bayern have 46 points ahead of Wolfsburg with 38 while third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 33, closed the gap on the wolves thanks to a 1-0 win over visiting Freiburg with Patrick Herrmann on target. Schalke are fourth on 31 points.

"I am very satisfied," Bayern coach Pep Guardiola told reporters. "Of course we wanted the three points but our performance was better (than last week)."

NEW CAPACITY

It was supposed to be a day of celebration, with the Allianz Arena's new capacity of 75,000 - some 4,000 more than before -- sold out.

However, Germany defender Boateng spoiled the home fans' joy early on when he brought down Sidney Sam in the area but Choupo-Moting's weak, low penalty was easily parried by Neuer.

Schalke lost most of their energy in the second half with Bayern far more efficient with 10 men than earlier in the game.

Guardiola took a big gamble when he brought on striker Robert Lewandowski midway through the second half but the move paid off when the Poland striker forced a corner that resulted in Robben giving the hosts the lead.

The Spanish coach celebrated wildly and even hugged a surprised fourth official but his spontaneous outburst of joy was short-lived.

Hoewedes grabbed a deserved equaliser five minutes later to give Schalke coach Roberto Di Matteo, who won the Champions League with Chelsea when they beat Bayern in their Munich stadium in 2013, something to smile about.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund, who are bottom of the table, host in-form Augsburg on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)