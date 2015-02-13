BERLIN Feb 13 Borussia Dortmund experienced a rollercoaster of emotions before winning 4-2 against Mainz 05 on Friday, a first home victory of the year that moved them out of the Bundesliga relegation zone.

Last season's runners-up needed the skills of Marco Reus, who this week extended his contract with the club until 2019, as the German international scored once and set up another goal to lift them into 14th spot with 22 points.

The visitors shocked Dortmund in the first minute when keeper Roman Weidenfeller failed to clear and Elkin Soto lobbed the ball into an empty net from the edge of the box.

Reus almost equalised a minute later in a furious start to the game but his powerful shot rattled the post.

Mainz's reserve keeper Stefanos Kapino, making his first Bundesliga start, did well to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but Neven Subotic levelled five minutes after the restart.

The Serbian defender beat his marker to head in a corner and spark wild celebrations among the home fans who had whistled the team off at halftime.

Dortmund, who take on Juventus in the Champions League last 16 later this month, then turned the game around with Reus charging through to beat Kapino after Kevin Kampl's fine assist.

Lebanese Yunus Malli beat Weidenfeller to equalise in the 56th minute and again stun the 80,000 crowd.

Reus, though, came to the rescue for Dortmund as he delivered a superb curling pass to beat the offside trap and send Aubameyang through to make it 3-2 in the 71st minute.

Nuri Sahin's 78th minute goal sealed Dortmund's win and gave coach Juergen Klopp's team their second consecutive victory in the league.

On Saturday, leaders Bayern Munich will be out to protect their eight-point advantage against Hamburg SV while second-placed VfL Wolfsburg take on Bayer Leverkusen. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)