BERLIN Feb 20 Borussia Dortmund continued to ease relegation fears by beating bottom club VfB Stuttgart 3-2 on Friday, a third straight Bundesliga win sending them surging to 10th in the table.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ilkay Guendogan, either side of Florian Klein's penalty for Stuttgart, put the visitors in the driving seat before Marco Reus added a third late on.

Georg Niedermeier cut the deficit in stoppage time but the hosts ran out of time in the search for an equaliser.

Victory lifted last season's runners-up to 25 points ahead of next week's Champions League last 16 first leg tie with Juventus.

Gabon international Aubameyang saw an early effort ruled out for offside before he capped an attacking Dortmund start with an easy tap-in following a superb run by Reus in the 25th minute.

Stuttgart, the 2007 champions, bounced back unexpectedly when Niedermeier was brought down and Klein converted the penalty to notch their first home goal of the year.

Dortmund kept up the pressure and reclaimed the lead when a clever flick from Japan international Shinji Kagawa led to Guendogan drilling the ball in.

Reus then slotted in the third before Stuttgart grabbed their late goal. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)