BERLIN Feb 22 VfL Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost confirmed his sensational form with two goals in their 2-1 victory over struggling Hertha Berlin on Sunday to keep his club in second place, eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, who has now scored seven goals in the last three league games, put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute after an Andre Schuerrle assist.

He added another for his 11th goal of the season in the 74th after Luiz Gustavo hit the post with a superb long-range effort as Wolfsburg eked out a narrow win, surviving several late scares from the Berliners.

Hertha had earlier levelled with their only real scoring chance with Julian Schieber's effort in the first half but failed to find yet another equaliser as Pal Dardai's team remained in 17th place.

Wolfsburg, undefeated in the last 10 league games, are now on 47 points, 10 points clear of third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, who needed a last-minute Branimir Hrgota equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hamburg SV.

Leaders Bayern continued their seemingly unstoppable march towards the Bundesliga title with a 6-0 demolition of Paderborn on Saturday that lifted them to 55 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)