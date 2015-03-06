BERLIN, March 6 VfB Stuttgart drew 0-0 at home against Hertha Berlin on Friday to stay anchored to the foot of the Bundesliga table and leave coach Huub Stevens' future at the former champions in doubt.

Stuttgart, 2007 Bundesliga winners, are in last place on 20 points, four points from safety after failing to win any of their last eight league games while 14th-placed Hertha have 25 points.

Dutchman Stevens returned to the club in November after helping them stay up last season but has so far failed to turn their fate around, with the team averaging less than a point per game under the 61-year-old.

The hosts, though, were far more aggressive in the first half with several good chances through Timo Werner and Filip Kostic.

Hertha, improving under Pal Dardai, came close once in either half but were otherwise happy to defend for a point and leave the initiative with nervous Stuttgart.

The hosts were lucky not to have Georg Niedermeier sent off after he rammed his shoulder into keeper Thomas Kraft's face on another frustrating home game for Stuttgart, who failed to score despite an unusual seven minutes of stoppage time.

Hertha were the side who ended the game with 10 men when Nico Schulz was sent off for a second booking on the final whistle.

Leaders Bayern Munich travel to Hanover 96 on Saturday aiming to maintain their eight-point advantage over second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, who take on Augsburg.

Borussia Dortmund hope to extend their four-game winning streak against Hamburg SV as they race to make up for lost ground after a dismal first half to their campaign. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Hayward)