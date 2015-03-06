* Bottom club Stuttgart have not won in eight games

BERLIN, March 6 VfB Stuttgart were held 0-0 at home by Hertha Berlin on Friday to stay anchored to the foot of the Bundesliga and leave coach Huub Stevens' future at the former champions in doubt.

Stuttgart, 2007 league winners, haven 20 points, four adrift of the safety zone, after failing to win in their last eight games, while 14th-placed Hertha now have 25 points.

Stuttgart have not won in nine successive Bundesliga home games, a club record, while 20 points represents their lowest ever tally after 24 matches.

"We are obviously disappointed especially after we saw how much the boys worked and what they have to show for it," Stevens told reporters. "We said it would not be easy. Our road has tonight become even harder."

Dutchman Stevens returned to the club in November after helping Stuittgart stay up last season, but he has so far failed to turn their season around, with the team averaging less than a point a game under the 61-year-old.

They were far more aggressive in the first half when Timo Werner and Filip Kostic had several good chances.

"We all wanted the three points, we worked extremely hard today," said Stuttgart sports director Robin Dutt. "We are not having a coach discussion. Tomorrow I will sit down with Huub to talk about the match."

Hertha, improving under Pal Dardai, came close once in each half but were otherwise happy to defend for a point and leave the initiative to nervous Stuttgart.

The hosts were lucky not to have Georg Niedermeier sent off after he rammed his shoulder into keeper Thomas Kraft's face on another frustrating evening for Stuttgart, who failed to score even with an unusual seven minutes of stoppage time.

But it was Hertha who finished with 10 men after Nico Schulz was sent off for a second booking on the final whistle.

Leaders Bayern Munich are at Hanover 96 on Saturday aiming to maintain their eight-point advantage over second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, who travel to Augsburg.

Borussia Dortmund hope to extend their four-game winning streak when they visit Hamburg SV as they race to make up lost ground after a dismal first half to the campaign. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Hayward)