Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
BERLIN, March 8 Bayer Leverkusen struggled for over an hour before scoring three times in 17 minutes to beat Paderborn 3-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday and move back into contention for a Champions League spot.
Central defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos rose high to connect with a Gonzalo Castro free kick and drill in an unstoppable header in the 73rd minute before South Korea's Son Heung-min struck twice in the final six minutes to secure their second consecutive win in the league.
The striker first tapped in from close range in the 84th and curled a low drive in from 12 metres in stoppage time.
The visitors, who travel to Atletico Madrid for their Champions League last-16 second leg later this month, moved up to fourth on 39 points, two behind third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Bundesliga top scorer Alexander Meier netted twice for Eintracht Frankfurt to take his tally to 18 goals but it was in a lost cause as his side slumped to a 4-2 loss at Cologne in their mid-table clash.
Leaders Bayern Munich are 11 points clear after their 3-1 win at Hanover 96 with second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, on 50 points, points following their 1-0 loss at Augsburg. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)
