BERLIN, March 13 Swiss striker Josip Drmic scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen crushed bottom side VfB Stuttgart 4-0 on Friday to climb into third place in the Bundesliga with their third consecutive league win.

Leverkusen, who visit Atletico Madrid for their Champions League last-16 second leg next week, netted twice in four minutes with their first two chances after Stuttgart had squandered the better scoring opportunities.

It was a fitting birthday present for Leverkusen's 48-year-old coach Roger Schmidt, who saw his team win their fifth straight game in all competitions without conceding a goal.

"It was hard work for about half an hour at the start but then we deserved the win," said Drmic. "Obviously, scoring twice makes you feel even better."

Wendell made the most of a defensive misunderstanding to drill home from 15 metres in the 32nd minute with Drmic, gradually improving after a mediocre first season so far at Leverkusen, doubling the lead with a powerful close-range header.

Leverkusen's Germany international Karim Bellarabi then struck early in the second half, weaving his way into the box and slotting home from a tight angle for his 10th league goal, before Drmic grabbed his second with near identical solo move.

The result lifted Leverkusen, who take a 1-0 lead to Madrid next week, into third spot on 42 points, one above Borussia Moenchengladbach, who host Hanover 96 on Sunday.

NOT EASY

For Stuttgart, who were the better side for much of the first half, defeat means they stay anchored in last place, two points behind 17th-placed Freiburg and five from the safety zone.

It could also spell the end of coach Huub Stevens' second spell at the 2007 Bundesliga champions, with the Dutchman being granted a stay of execution last week after a goalless draw against Hertha Berlin.

"It's not easy but we have to accept this defeat," Stevens told reporters. "We played good for half an hour and then made mistakes.

"If I feel that the players don't believe in me any more then I will go to the club myself (to resign)."

Leaders Bayern Munich can open up a 14-point gap if they beat hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday, with second-placed VfL Wolfsburg in action against Freiburg on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Michael Hann)