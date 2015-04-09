April 9 Borussia Moenchengladbach must put an embarrassing German Cup last eight exit to third-tier Arminia Bielefeld behind them if they are to stay on track for a Champions League spot next season when they take on Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach have been playing a sensational season and are in third place on 50 points, two ahead of in-form Bayer Leverkusen.

But Wednesday's German Cup exit on penalties against their much weaker opponents put a damper on their season that could still be their best in years.

"Obviously I am disappointed because we wanted to reach the semi-finals, we wanted desperately to advance," said Gladbach coach Lucien Favre.

"Being eliminated on penalties is obviously difficult to digest but we must have to put it behind us very quickly."

Swiss Favre and club officials know that this result will mean absolutely nothing if Gladbach, who have not won any silverware since 1995, finish in the top three and play in the Champions League group stage for their first time ever.

"We are aware we have played a very consistent season so far that has put us in a very good position," sports director Max Eberl said days ago.

"But we are equally ware that it is also because Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen or Schalke 04 did not play such a consistent season.

"We should not forget that it is not over yet."

Gladbach have only once qualified for the Champions League qualifying rounds but have never played in Europe's premier competition group stage since it was renamed as the Champions League more than 20 years ago.

Dortmund are equally aware of the game's importance as they chase a top seven or six finish that could lead to a Europa League spot and somewhat polish an otherwise disappointing season.

After a disastrous first half, Dortmund have managed to move out of last place but are still in 10th with seven matches left in the campaign.

The last season's runners-up, who are through to the German Cup last four, are on 33 points, six off sixth-placed Augsburg and the last Europa League spot.

Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp could have Marco Reus back in the squad after the winger looks to have recovered from an adductor muscle injury that saw him miss their German Cup quarter-final win over Hoffenheim.

But for central defender Mats Hummels, nursing a thigh muscle injury, it may still be too soon.

Leaders Bayern Munich, ten points clear, take on Eintracht Frankfurt with second-placed VfL Wolfsburg travelling to strugglers Hamburg SV. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)