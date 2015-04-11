BERLIN, April 11 Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt which moved them closer to a third successive Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach continued their chase for a Champions League place with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund and fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen also won, 3-2 at Mainz 05.

At the bottom, relegation candidates Paderborn ended a six-match goal drought by beating Augsburg 2-1.

Bayern have 70 points from 28 games, 13 ahead of VfL Wolfsburg who were visiting Hamburg SV in the evening game (1630 GMT.

Gladbach have 53 and Leverkusen 51, with Schalke 04 a further 10 points back in fifth after their goalless draw at home to lowly Freiburg. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)