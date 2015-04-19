* Bayern could win title next week

* Teenager Sane on target for Schalke (Releads with Wolfsburg)

BERLIN, April 19 Kevin De Bruyne rescued a point for VfL Wolfsburg with a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Schalke 04 on Sunday but the result means leaders Bayern Munich could clinch the title as early as next week.

The Belgian fired in after 78 minutes for his 10th goal of the campaign but the draw saw second-placed Wolfsburg slip 12 points behind Bayern, who are on 73 points after beating Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday, with five games left.

Bayer Leverkusen are third on 54 points following their 4-0 demolition of Hanover 96.

Bayern will be assured of the title next week if they increase their lead over Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg will be kicking themselves for not getting more out of this game, with Schalke taking a 53rd minute lead following a sensational 70-metre run by teenager Leroy Sane.

De Bruyne got the deserved equaliser 12 minutes from time with a fine shot from 18 metres.

Schalke, who have now failed to win any of their last five league games and were missing many players through injury, remain fifth on 42 points, on course for a Europa League spot.

Werder Bremen edged past bottom club Hamburg SV 1-0 courtesy of an 84th-minute penalty by Franco Di Santo that kept them in the running for a Europa League spot in the other game on Sunday.

Argentine Di Santo converted his spot-kick for his 13th goal of the season after Hamburg's Valon Behrami had brought down Zlatko Junuzovic and was sent off as new Hamburg coach Bruno Labbadia made a losing return to their bench.

Werder moved up to seventh on 38 points with victory in the northern derby, leaving Hamburg in last place on 25.

Labbadia returned to Hamburg this week, tasked with saving their proud Bundesliga record. Hamburg are the only team never to have played in the second division since the creation of the Bundesliga in 1963. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)