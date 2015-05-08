Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BERLIN May 8 Hamburg SV's Gojko Kacar was their hero for the second straight week, scoring a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against dominant Freiburg on Friday and keep alive their hopes of staying up.
The 28-year-old Serbian midfielder, who scored an 87th-minute winner in last week's 2-1 victory over Mainz 05, threw Hamburg another lifeline, heading in on the rebound after keeper Roman Buerki failed to hold on to the ball in the 90th minute.
Admir Mehmedi had fired the visitors into the lead in the 25th with Hamburg toothless for most of the match.
Freiburg should have finished off the game much earlier with Hamburg keeper Rene Adler repeatedly coming to the rescue.
The former European champions scored with their only chance in the second half after Rafael van der Vaart floated in a corner to stay in 14th place on 32 points, one above Freiburg and Paderborn, who occupy the relegation playoff spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.