BERLIN May 8 Hamburg SV's Gojko Kacar was their hero for the second straight week, scoring a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw against dominant Freiburg on Friday and keep alive their hopes of staying up.

The 28-year-old Serbian midfielder, who scored an 87th-minute winner in last week's 2-1 victory over Mainz 05, threw Hamburg another lifeline, heading in on the rebound after keeper Roman Buerki failed to hold on to the ball in the 90th minute.

Admir Mehmedi had fired the visitors into the lead in the 25th with Hamburg toothless for most of the match.

Freiburg should have finished off the game much earlier with Hamburg keeper Rene Adler repeatedly coming to the rescue.

The former European champions scored with their only chance in the second half after Rafael van der Vaart floated in a corner to stay in 14th place on 32 points, one above Freiburg and Paderborn, who occupy the relegation playoff spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)