BERLIN Aug 27 Bayer Leverkusen are brimming with confidence ahead of Saturday's big Bundesliga clash against champions Bayern Munich, having secured a Champions League group stage spot on Wednesday and guaranteed a 20 million euro windfall from that qualification.

But it is not just the European success that is giving fans hope of a win against the mighty Bavarians but also their playing style.

Coach Roger Schmidt's tactic of relentless, suffocating pressing has so far seen them win both their Bundesliga matches this season while also overturning a 1-0 first leg deficit against Lazio with an inspiring 3-0 victory against the Italians in the return leg.

Only few teams can resist this continuous attack if Leverkusen find their footing in the game, with players like Hakan Calhanoglu, Stefan Kiessling, Karim Bellarabi and even central defender Kyriakos Papapdopoulos cutting the air supply of opponents in their own half early on.

The Italians felt the full force of it when Leverkusen, even after being 3-0 up, did not cease to press deep in Lazio's half, nipping any attacking move in the bud.

"The Bayern Munich game comes just at the right time," said striker Kiessling. "We want to bag another good result before the break for international matches (next week)."

Schmidt, however, knows fully well it will be no walk in the park, especially after their hard-earned Champions League qualification and with Bayern having not had a mid-week game like his team.

"Now at Bayern, this is the toughest game in the world," Schmidt told reporters. "They have been preparing for it all week and we were still fighting for the Champions League."

Schmidt will also have to wait and see if South Korean forward Son Heung-min will be around for the game or if his much-reported move to Tottenham Hotspur will be completed before then.

Bayern have also won both their league games although last week's last-gasp 2-1 win at Hoffenheim showed they were far from top form.

With central defenders Jerome Boateng suspended, Medhi Benatia out for some time after his injury against Hoffenheim and Holger Badstuber still a few weeks away from a comeback from injury, coach Pep Guardiola is forced to reshuffle his backline.

Brazilian Dante, until recently out of favour and seen as moving on, is now a valuable asset and is likely to return to the starting lineup.

Leaders Borussia Dortmund, also on six points but top of the table on goal difference, will be out to protect their perfect start against Hertha Berlin while VfL Wolfsburg, still locked in the transfer saga of Kevin De Bruyne, host Schalke 04 on Friday. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)