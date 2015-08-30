BERLIN Aug 30 Japan international Shinji Kagawa helped set up two goals as Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-1 on Sunday to go back top of the Bundesliga, ahead of champions Bayern Munich, on goal difference.

Kagawa, who looks to have rediscovered his form this season, charged through in the 27th minute and sailed a perfect cross to the far post for Mats Hummels to head in.

Kagawa then chipped a brilliant pass for Matthias Ginter, whose cutback in the box found Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Gabon international had no trouble netting his third goal in three games this season.

The 26-year-old crowd favourite had won two Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 with Dortmund before joining Manchester United for a hapless two-year spell and returned last year.

Kagawa had the chance to score one himself in the 73rd but his 20-metre drive sailed narrowly wide with keeper Thomas Kraft out of position.

Hertha cut the deficit with substitute Salomon Kalou, who looked to be offside, tapping in on the rebound after a save from keeper Roman Buerki but Adrian Ramos scored in stoppage time to make sure Dortmund went top on goal difference.

Bayern, who beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 on Saturday to climb to nine points as well, are second, with VfL Wolfsburg third on seven after easing past Schalke 04 3-0 on Friday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach, who have yet to secure any points this season, travel to Werder Bremen in the only other game on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mitch Phillips)