BERLIN, March 11 Hertha Berlin closed in on a Champions League place with a 2-0 win over Bundesliga rivals Schalke 04 on Friday.

Vedad Ibisevic and Niklas Stark scored in each half as third-placed Hertha, who made their only Champions League appearance in 1999-2000, opened up a four-point gap over Schalke who are fourth.

Ibisevic finished off a sweeping move three minutes before halftime and Stark headed home from a corner midway through the second half.

Third place earns a berth in the Champions League group stage and fourth wins a slot in the playoff round.

Hertha are five points ahead of fifth-placed Mainz, who visit Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, and six in front of Borussia Moenchengladbach who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)