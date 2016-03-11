BERLIN, March 11 Hertha Berlin closed in on a Champions League place with a comfortable 2-0 home win over disappointing Bundesliga rivals Schalke 04 on Friday.

Vedad Ibisevic and Niklas Stark scored in each half as third-placed Hertha, who made their only Champions League appearance in 1999-2000, opened up a four-point gap over Schalke who are fourth.

After a slow start the visitors had the first real chance when Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's header was superbly saved by Rune Jarstein but Hertha went ahead three minutes before halftime when Ibisevic finished off a sweeping move.

Dennis Aogo had an excellent chance to equalise when he was sent clean through 10 minutes after the break and he dragged his shot wide.

The hosts took advantage when Stark headed in from a corner in the 65th minute, the 19-year-old defender's first Bundesliga goal.

Tolga Cigerci and Ibisevic then missed clear-cut chances to extend Hertha's lead as Schalke left gaps at the back.

Third place earns a berth in the Champions League group stage and fourth wins a slot in the playoff round.

Hertha are five points ahead of fifth-placed Mainz, who visit Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, and six in front of Borussia Moenchengladbach who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)