BERLIN Oct 22 Borussia Dortmund twice trailed by two goals against lowly Ingolstadt on Saturday but a stoppage time goal by Christian Pulisic earned them a scintillating 3-3 draw.

Only four days after their Champions League win at Sporting Lisbon, Dortmund were 2-0 down in the first half with goals from Almog Cohen and Dario Lezcano.

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cut the deficit in the 59th minute with his seventh goal of the season but the hosts struck back less than a minute later, again with Paraguayan Lezcano.

Last season's runners-up battled back, with Adrian Ramos giving them hope once more with his 69th minute goal and American teenager Pulisic's close range effort in stoppage time rescued a point for them.

The result left Dortmund, without a win in their last three league matches, in sixth place on 14 points, three off leaders Bayern Munich, who play Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin joined Bayern on 17 after edging past Cologne 2-1 with goals from Vedad Ibisevic and Niklas Stark either side of Anthony Modeste's equaliser for the visitors. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)