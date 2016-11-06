BERLIN Nov 6 RB Leipzig continued their remarkable first season in the Bundesliga when they brushed aside Mainz 05 3-1 to go level on points with leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Timo Werner scored twice as Leipzig, who trail Bayern on goal difference and are unbeaten after 10 games, raced to a 3-0 lead before halftime.

Bayern and Leipzig both have 24 points from seven wins and three draws and are four clear of third-placed Hoffenheim, who are also unbeaten.

Hosts Leipzig immediately took control when Werner put them ahead from close range in the third minute after Emil Forsberg's shot was deflected into his path.

Leipzig, founded only in 2009, doubled their lead in the 21st minute with Werner turning provider as he burst down the right and squared the ball for Forsberg, who turned it in from close range.

The same pair combined again one minute before halftime, with Werner finishing the move with a left-foot shot, the 20-year-old's fifth goal of the season.

Werner was denied a hat-trick when his effort was blocked by Jonas Loessl on the hour. Although Leipzig continued to dominate the game, Stefan Bell headed in a consolation goal for Mainz in the 74th minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)