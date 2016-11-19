BERLIN Nov 19 Marcel Risse scored a stoppage-time winner as Cologne came from a goal down to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday and climb into third place, ahead of Hertha Berlin, who stayed fourth following a goalless draw at Augsburg.

Gladbach, Champions League competitors this season, made it six games without a win after Risse thundered in a shot from a free kick with seconds left to play.

Bundesliga top scorer Anthony Modeste's 59th-minute goal -- his 12th of the campaign -- had cancelled out Lars Stindl's 32nd-minute lead for Gladbach.

Cologne now have 21 points, three behind Bayern and six off surprise leaders RB Leipzig, who won 3-2 at Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

With the big game between champions Bayern Munich and hosts Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday dominating attention, Hertha failed to gain more ground on the top spots in a lacklustre encounter against Augsburg.

Hertha, who have now won just one of their last 11 matches on the road, stretching back to last season, are level with Cologne on 21 points.

Schalke 04 earned a deserved 1-0 victory at VfL Wolfsburg thanks to Leon Goretzka's winner eight minutes from the end to leave the Wolves hovering two points above the relegation zone.

