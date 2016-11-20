BERLIN Nov 20 Hoffenheim remained unbeaten and Hamburg SV winless after 11 games of the Bundesliga season following a pulsating 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Bottom club Hamburg, the only ever-present team in the Bundesliga's 53-year history, picked up only their third point of the season while Hoffenheim climbed to fifth with 21 points, behind Borussia Dortmund and Cologne on goal difference.

Hamburg went ahead against the run of play in the 29th minute when Lewis Holtby played Filip Kostic into the area and the Serb turned past one defender before sending his shot between goalkeeper Oliver Baumann's legs.

Hoffenheim equalised when a corner landed at Sandro Wagner's feet and the forward turned the ball in from close range.

The hosts turned the game around four minutes after the re-start, Steven Zuber meeting Pavel Kaderabek's cross from the right on the volley to send the ball under goalkeeper Christian Mathenia.

The Dinos appeared to be heading for another defeat until Kostic's cross found Nicolai Mueller at the far post and he fired home in the 61st minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Pritha Sarkar)