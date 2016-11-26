BERLIN Nov 26 Borussia Dortmund, conquerors of Bayern Munich one week ago, ended an eventful week by losing 2-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday while Hoffenheim remained unbeaten after drawing 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Werder Bremen twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at bottom club Hamburg SV, who remained winless after 12 games, in the relegation dogfight.

Dortmund, who hammered Legia Warsaw 8-4 in the Champions League on Tuesday, were left sixth in the Bundesliga with 21 points, nine behind leaders RB Leipzig who thumped Freiburg 4-1 on Friday.

Bayern Munich, at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the evening match, and Frankfurt have 24 points, followed by Cologne, who were held 0-0 by Augsburg, and Hoffenheim on 22.

Szabolcs Huszti gave Frankfurt the lead 16 seconds into the second half when he slotted home from Timothy Chandler's cross.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed Dortmund level in the 77th minute, only for substitute Haris Seferovic to grab the winner for the hosts from the next attack.

Dortmund were agonisingly close to an equaliser when Ousmane Dembele curled a shot against the crossbar in stoppage time.

Hoffenheim's unbeaten record was in danger when they fell behind to Mahmoud Dahoud's goal after 25 minutes at Glabach but Nadiem Amiri equalised with a shot from the edge of the area eight minutes after the re-start.

Hamburg, the only ever-present team in the Bundesliga's 53-year history, took a third minute lead through Michael Gregoritsch, only for Fin Barlets to equalise 10 minutes later.

Nicolai Mueller and Lewis Holtby combined to set up Gregoritsch for his second in the 28th minute but Serge Gnabry equalised with an individual effort on the stroke of halftime.

Hamburg stayed rooted to the bottom with four points with Bremen two places above them in the relegation playoff spot on eight. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)