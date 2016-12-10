BERLIN Dec 10 Champions Bayern Munich reclaimed top spot in the Bundesliga after crushing VfL Wolfsburg 5-0 on Saturday as RB Leipzig slumped to their first loss of the season -- a 1-0 defeat at Ingolstadt.

Arjen Robben put the dominant hosts ahead with a trademark move down the right and a superbly curled left-footed shot in the 22nd before Robert Lewandowski tapped in for a two-goal lead four minutes later.

The Pole replicated his move on the hour to turn in a Thomas Mueller shot before the attacking midfielder then turned scorer, finally breaking his goal drought this season.

Douglas Costa completed the rout in the 86th minute

Bayern move up to 33 points, ahead of Leipzig on goal difference, while Wolfsburg are just a point above the relegation zone in 15th place, without a win in their last four matches.

Promoted Leipzig's sensational start to the season came to a halt when Brazilian Roger's glancing first-half header earned struggling Ingolstadt only their second win of the campaign.

The hosts had to endure an hour of pressure as Leipzig sought the goal that would have kept them top, and Emil Forsberg missed a golden chance in the 88th minute to equalise from four metres out.

Ingolstadt were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time after the dismissal of Mathew Leckie.

Borussia Dortmund continued their erratic domestic form and needed another late goal from Marco Reus, who brought his side back to 2-2 at Real Madrid in midweek, to snatch a 1-1 draw at Cologne. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Neville Dalton)