BERLIN Dec 21 Titleholders Bayern Munich swept aside challengers RB Leipzig 3-0, scoring all their goals in the first half, in a one-sided top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash on Wednesday.

The visitors played for an hour with 10 men after Emil Forsberg was given a straight red card in the 30th minute, but they were already two goals behind by then.

Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso got Bayern off to a flying start with two goals in a seven-minute spell midway through the first half and Robert Lewandowski added a third from a penalty on the stroke of halftime.

The Bavarians moved three points clear of promoted Leipzig, who had previously lost only one game, at the top as the Bundesliga reached its winter break.

