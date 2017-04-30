BERLIN, April 30 Veteran Halil Altintop scored twice as Augsburg crushed Hamburg SV 4-0 in their relegation derby on Sunday to climb out of the drop zone with three matches left in the season.

The 34-year-old former Turkey international scored twice in the first half as Augsburg rose to the big occasion, leaving Hamburg boxed in their own half, unable to create any meaningful scoring chance in their own fight to stay up.

Altintop fired in for the lead in the 28th minute and then tapped in at the far post 14 minutes later as Augsburg also hit the woodwork twice in a dominant performance.

Philipp Max made sure of the three points that lifted the hosts Augsburg to 13th on 35, with a low shot and substitute Raul Bobadilla added a fourth in the 86th minute.

Hamburg, the only team to have played in the Bundesliga every season since the top league's creation in 1963, drop down to the relegation playoff spot in 16th on 33, four points ahead of Ingolstadt, who are 17th.

Bayern Munich secured their fifth successive Bundesliga title on Saturday after crushing VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 as RB Leipzig, in second place, drew 0-0 against Ingolstadt to leave them 10 points clear with three games remaining. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)