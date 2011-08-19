BERLIN Aug 19 Germany international Marco Reus
struck twice to give Borussia Moenchengladbach a 4-1 win over
VfL Wolfsburg that put them top of the Bundesliga on Friday.
Gladbach, who needed a relegation playoff last season to
stay up, have seven points from three games. Mainz 05 and
Hanover 96, both on six, play on Sunday against Schalke 04 and
Hertha Berlin respectively.
With new signing, former West Ham United midfielder Thomas
Hitzlsperger in the lineup, Wolfsburg struck after 12 minutes
when Japanese Makoto Hasebe finished off a good move.
Gladbach needed only three minutes to draw level, visiting
defender Simon Kjaer slipping just outside the box and allowing
Reus to score.
The hosts looked sharper and their dominance paid off when
Reus was brought down and Belgian defender Filip Daems converted
a 32nd-minute penalty.
Argentine Raul Bobadilla added another goal on the stroke of
halftime, heading in a Juan Arango cross, before Reus grabbed
his second goal of the evening with a volley at the far post on
67 minutes.
