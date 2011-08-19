BERLIN Aug 19 Germany international Marco Reus struck twice to give Borussia Moenchengladbach a 4-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg that put them top of the Bundesliga on Friday.

Gladbach, who needed a relegation playoff last season to stay up, have seven points from three games. Mainz 05 and Hanover 96, both on six, play on Sunday against Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin respectively.

With new signing, former West Ham United midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger in the lineup, Wolfsburg struck after 12 minutes when Japanese Makoto Hasebe finished off a good move.

Gladbach needed only three minutes to draw level, visiting defender Simon Kjaer slipping just outside the box and allowing Reus to score.

The hosts looked sharper and their dominance paid off when Reus was brought down and Belgian defender Filip Daems converted a 32nd-minute penalty.

Argentine Raul Bobadilla added another goal on the stroke of halftime, heading in a Juan Arango cross, before Reus grabbed his second goal of the evening with a volley at the far post on 67 minutes. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)