BERLIN Aug 26 Promoted Hertha Berlin struck
four minutes from time through Raffael to beat VfB Stuttgart 1-0
on Friday and notch their first win of the Bundesliga season.
Raffael wrong-footed keeper Sven Ulreich, heading in a cross
from Patrick Ebert after a defensive error by the visitors.
Hertha coach Markus Babbel was the central figure before the
game, taking on his former club where he won the 2007 Bundesliga
title as a player and then stayed on to start his coaching
career.
After a fast pace early on, the unusually warm and humid
weather in the German capital took its toll on the players with
Stuttgart having to wait until the half hour mark to threaten.
Japanese Shinji Okazaki rattled the bar with a powerful
header and a minute later unmarked Cacau failed to score from
close range.
Hertha upped the tempo in the second half and Adrian Ramos'
glancing header flew just wide as Stuttgart repeatedly lost
possession in midfield allowing the hosts to pour forward.
The visitors paid the price for their mistakes when they
again lost possession outside the box. Ebert crossed from the
right to the far post and 26-year-old Brazilian Raffael headed
in the winner to lift Hertha to five points from four games.
League leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, on seven, travel
to Schalke 04 on Sunday while Hanover 96, also on seven, host
Mainz 05 on the same day.
Bayern Munich travel to Kaiserslautern on Saturday while
champions Borussia Dortmund, on six points along with the
Bavarians, take on fellow Champions League competitors Bayer
Leverkusen.
