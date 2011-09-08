By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, Sept 8
BERLIN, Sept 8 Bayern Munich top striker Mario
Gomez should have recovered from a muscle injury by Saturday
when the league leaders host Freiburg, the start of a string of
games that will shape their season, but Dutchman Arjen Robben is
still doubtful.
Gomez, who has already struck four times in the league, will
give Bayern a big lift but winger Robben looks unlikely to have
overcome his groin injury in time for their defence of the top
spot against offensive Freiburg.
"The break (because of international matches) did Robben a
lot of good. But whether that is enough for him to play on
Saturday still remains to be seen," said Bayern sports director
Christian Nerlinger. Robben only resumed training a few days
ago.
The Bavarians could do with their speedy winger at this
stage of the season with tough Champions League group matches
ahead of them against Villarreal and Manchester City in
September.
They also face Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in successive
league games this month.
"We have a block of games in front of us which will
challenge us but could also see us lay the foundations for a
successful season," Nerlinger said.
Their start to the season, despite an opening defeat to
Borussia Moenchengladbach, has seen them go top of the
Bundesliga with a three match-winning streak without conceding a
goal and scoring nine.
They have also kept a clean sheet in their two Champions
League qualifiers against FC Zurich.
"These are the weeks for which we love playing football,"
said captain Philipp Lahm. "We are on a good run but we have not
yet reached the point where we want to be."
Freiburg will not be looking to build "park the bus" against
Bayern. In three of five games in all competitions coach Marcus
Sorg has boldly fielded more than one striker.
"We need to maintain the courage we have shown against them
in previous games," said Freiburg forward Stefan Reisinger.
"Maybe that way we will have a chance instead of waiting to
see what they will do and wait for a quick break."
Second-placed Schalke 04, also on nine points from four
games, travel to VfL Wolfsburg to meet former coach Felix
Magath, whose 2009 champions languish in 15th place with just
three points.
Champions Borussia Dortmund, on seven points, will seek to
make up form some lost ground with a win against Hertha Berlin
while Werder Bremen, third on goal difference, host
bottom-placed Hamburg SV in the 95th league edition of the
northern derby.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; By Alastair Himmer)