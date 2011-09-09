BERLIN, Sept 9 Bayer Leverkusen climbed to the top of the Bundesliga on Friday, a 4-1 demolition of promoted Augsburg boosting their confidence ahead of the team's Champions League opener at Chelsea in midweek.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Leverkusen, who meet the Londoners in Group E on Tuesday, now have 10 points from five matches.

With former Chelsea player Michael Ballack partnering Simon Rolfes in midfield for the first time this season, the game got off to a frantic start as the hosts took a fifth-minute lead through Japanese Hajime Hosogai before Leverkusen levelled seconds later thanks to Sidney Sam.

Augsburg, still looking for their maiden Bundesliga win, were livelier and twice went close before the visitors struck again when Germany forward Stefan Kiessling was left completely unmarked and slotted the ball in from 10 metres after 23 minutes.

Leverkusen were then lucky not to have Daniel Schwaab sent off when he brought down the charging Sascha Moelders just outside the box.

Sam sealed their win with a clever left-foot shot against the run of play on 72 minutes before substitute Eren Derdiyok completed the rout. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)