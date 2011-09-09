BERLIN, Sept 9 Bayer Leverkusen climbed to the
top of the Bundesliga on Friday, a 4-1 demolition of promoted
Augsburg boosting their confidence ahead of the team's Champions
League opener at Chelsea in midweek.
Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Leverkusen, who meet the
Londoners in Group E on Tuesday, now have 10 points from five
matches.
With former Chelsea player Michael Ballack partnering Simon
Rolfes in midfield for the first time this season, the game got
off to a frantic start as the hosts took a fifth-minute lead
through Japanese Hajime Hosogai before Leverkusen levelled
seconds later thanks to Sidney Sam.
Augsburg, still looking for their maiden Bundesliga win,
were livelier and twice went close before the visitors struck
again when Germany forward Stefan Kiessling was left completely
unmarked and slotted the ball in from 10 metres after 23
minutes.
Leverkusen were then lucky not to have Daniel Schwaab sent
off when he brought down the charging Sascha Moelders just
outside the box.
Sam sealed their win with a clever left-foot shot against
the run of play on 72 minutes before substitute Eren Derdiyok
completed the rout.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)