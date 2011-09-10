BERLIN, Sept 10 Bayern Munich striker Mario Gomez scored four times and Franck Ribery twice as Bayern demolished Freiburg 7-0 on Saturday to go back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Four days before facing Villarreal in Spain in the Champions League, in-form Bayern kept a clean sheet for the sixth straight match in all competitions as they moved to 12 points from five games.

Gomez, who was the league's top scorer last season, has notched eight goals in five league games. Substitute Nils Petersen completed the rout with a goal in the last minute.

Borussia Moenchengladbach moved into second place with a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern, while champions Borussia Dortmund lost further ground after slumping to a 2-1 home defeat to promoted Hertha Berlin to stay on seven points in 10th place.

Bayer Leverkusen are in third place, also on 10 points, following their 4-1 win at Augsburg on Friday. Hoffenheim moved up to sixth after crushing hosts Mainz 05 4-0.

Werder Bremen, on nine, can join Bayern at the top if they beat Hamburg SV later on Saturday. Schalke 04, also on nine, travel to VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Stephen Wood)