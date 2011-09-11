BERLIN, Sept 11 VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario
Mandzukic scored twice, including with the winner eight minutes
from time, to give his team a 2-1 victory over Schalke 04 on
Sunday and end the 2009 champions' three-match losing streak.
The Croat offered under pressure coach Felix Magath, the
controversial former Schalke boss, some respite and lifted
Wolfsburg to six points from five games.
Spaniard Raul -- who was Magath's biggest transfer coup at
Schalke last year -- needed only 13 minutes to strike, volleying
in a clever chip from Peruvian Jefferson Farfan to put the
visitors in the driving seat.
Wolfsburg quickly recovered and levelled with Mandzukic
heading in from close range after being left completely
unmarked.
With Schalke offering little further threat, the hosts
gradually grabbed the initiative in the second half and snatched
the lead when the Croatia international deflected a Marcel
Schaefer free kick into the net.
Schalke missed the chance to join leaders Bayern and Werder
Bremen on 12 points, remaining stuck on nine.
Bayern lead the table following their 7-0 demolition of
Freiburg on Saturday with Mario Gomez netting four times. Bremen
are second on goal difference after their 2-0 win over rivals
Hamburg SV.
Also on Saturday, Borussia Moenchengladbach kept up their
fine start to the season with a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern that
lifted them to third place on 10 points.
In the only other Sunday game, visitors Nuremberg scored
twice from the spot through captain Timmy Simons in a span of
four minutes to secure a 2-1 win at Cologne.
In a rugged and at times bad-tempered encounter that left
both teams with 10 players, Cologne cut the deficit just before
the break through Adil Chihi but could not find the equaliser
despite pressing for most of the second half.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)