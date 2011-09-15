By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, Sept 15
leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday with the return of goalkeeper
Manuel Neuer, and his reception by the homes fans, providing an
intriguing subplot.
Germany keeper Neuer, attached to Schalke since he was five,
joined bitter rivals Bayern Munich in June, a move seen by many
Gelsenkirchen fans as the ultimate act of treason.
"I hope Manuel's return will not be made too difficult for
him," Schalke captain Benedikt Hoewedes said on Thursday.
"He has not deserved a hostile welcome because he always put
in sensational performances for us."
Hoewedes did, however, warn that Neuer could expect exactly
that from the Schalke fans.
With Schalke just three points behind leaders Bayern and
Werder Bremen, who are on 12, a win would catapult them back to
the top.
But they first have to score a goal against Bayern, the
first team to do so after seven consecutive clean sheets,
including four in the league, in all competitions.
"That goal will eventually come but we are trying to
postpone it as long as possible," Neuer told reporters.
"I look forward to the game and to meeting up with friends
and colleagues," he added after Bayern's 2-0 win at Villarreal
on Wednesday in their Champions League opener.
"For me it will be an interesting game," said Neuer, who
made a brief return to Gelsenkirchen during Germany's Euro 2008
qualifier against Austria but received no hostile treatment.
"The ordinary Schalke fan is not necessarily a national team
fan. I was welcomed very warmly there with the national team but
I do not expect the same welcome this time.
"I think one fan or another will applaud because they have
understood my decision. At the end of the day it is my
profession and the way I earn a living."
Bayern could be without top striker Mario Gomez, who
sustained a groin injury against Villarreal as well as central
defender Daniel van Buyten, who limped off with a heel injury.
Second-placed Werder Bremen, also on 12 points, travel to
Nuremberg on Saturday looking to extended their three-game
winning streak.
Borussia Moenchengladbach, in third on 10, take on
bottom-placed Hamburg SV, who have yet to win a game this
season.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alastair Himmer)