BERLIN, Sept 16 Austria international Martin
Harnik scored once in each half to give VfB Stuttgart a 2-1 win
at Freiburg and lift them to third spot in the Bundesliga on
Friday.
The hosts were the better team in the first half with top
scorer Papis Demba Cisse, who has signed a new improved contract
running to 2014, twice coming close.
Stuttgart keeper Sven Ulreich did his best to keep his team
in the game but Freiburg counterpart Oliver Baumann was unlucky
when his defenders failed to clear a corner and Harnik shot from
16 metres and the ball sailed through a crowded box into the
net.
Harnik added another on 73 minutes before Cisse cut the
deficit with his fifth league goal of the season five minutes
from time.
The win lifted Stuttgart to 10 points from six games.
Second-placed Werder Bremen, on 12 points from five, can go
top of the table with a win over Nuremberg on Saturday with
leaders Bayern Munich, also on 12, travelling to Schalke 04 on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)