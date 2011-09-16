BERLIN, Sept 16 Austria international Martin Harnik scored once in each half to give VfB Stuttgart a 2-1 win at Freiburg and lift them to third spot in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The hosts were the better team in the first half with top scorer Papis Demba Cisse, who has signed a new improved contract running to 2014, twice coming close.

Stuttgart keeper Sven Ulreich did his best to keep his team in the game but Freiburg counterpart Oliver Baumann was unlucky when his defenders failed to clear a corner and Harnik shot from 16 metres and the ball sailed through a crowded box into the net.

Harnik added another on 73 minutes before Cisse cut the deficit with his fifth league goal of the season five minutes from time.

The win lifted Stuttgart to 10 points from six games.

Second-placed Werder Bremen, on 12 points from five, can go top of the table with a win over Nuremberg on Saturday with leaders Bayern Munich, also on 12, travelling to Schalke 04 on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)