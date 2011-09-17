BERLIN, Sept 17 Ten-man Werder Bremen had
goalkeeper Tim Wiese sent off but still went top of the
Bundesliga after drawing 1-1 at Nuremberg while Borussia
Moenchengladbach stayed among the pacesetters after their 1-0
win at bottom-placed Hamburg SV on Saturday.
Wiese was dismissed in the 17th minute for a foul but Bremen
went ahead seven minutes later after scorer Mehmet Ekici
combined well with Claudio Pizarro.
Philipp Wollscheid levelled for the hosts on the hour after
the start of the second half had been delayed by heavy rain.
Bremen move up to 13 points, one above Bayern Munich who
travel to Schalke 04 on Sunday. Hoffenheim are also on 12
following their 3-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg.
Gladbach, who also have 13 points, sunk struggling Hamburg
when Igor de Camargo headed in a freekick for their fifth win in
six games.
Last-placed Hamburg have yet to win this season and
stretched their losing streak to four straight league games,
piling further pressure on coach Michael Oenning.
Cologne moved off the bottom after Lukas Podolski sparkled
in their 4-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, scoring twice and setting
up another for Milivoje Novakovic.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)