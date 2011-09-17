BERLIN, Sept 17 Ten-man Werder Bremen had goalkeeper Tim Wiese sent off but still went top of the Bundesliga after drawing 1-1 at Nuremberg while Borussia Moenchengladbach stayed among the pacesetters after their 1-0 win at bottom-placed Hamburg SV on Saturday.

Wiese was dismissed in the 17th minute for a foul but Bremen went ahead seven minutes later after scorer Mehmet Ekici combined well with Claudio Pizarro.

Philipp Wollscheid levelled for the hosts on the hour after the start of the second half had been delayed by heavy rain.

Bremen move up to 13 points, one above Bayern Munich who travel to Schalke 04 on Sunday. Hoffenheim are also on 12 following their 3-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg.

Gladbach, who also have 13 points, sunk struggling Hamburg when Igor de Camargo headed in a freekick for their fifth win in six games.

Last-placed Hamburg have yet to win this season and stretched their losing streak to four straight league games, piling further pressure on coach Michael Oenning.

Cologne moved off the bottom after Lukas Podolski sparkled in their 4-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen, scoring twice and setting up another for Milivoje Novakovic. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)