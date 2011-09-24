BERLIN, Sept 24 Early season form side Borussia Moenchengladbach moved top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Nuremberg courtesy of a Filip Daems penalty while Borussia Dortmund snatched a last-gasp win 2-1 at Mainz 05.

Expert penalty-taker Daems converted from the spot for his third goal of the season in the 76th minute to lift Gladbach, who had to come through a relegation playoff last season to stay up, to 16 points, one ahead of Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians can reclaim top spot later on Saturday with a win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Last season's champions Dortmund needed a 90th minute goal from Lukasz Piszczek to beat battling Mainz and snap their two-game losing streak to move up to eighth.

Piszczek, whose poor backpass was to blame for Mainz's 33rd minute lead through Nicolai Mueller, made amends and rifled in from outside the box, seconds before the final whistle.

Dortmund, who had playmaker Mario Geotze back from suspension and welcomed back striker Lucas Barrios from injury for the first time this season, had levelled in the 64th minute with Ivan Perisic's first Bundesliga goal, a clever low drive.

Schalke 04 came good on their promise to put in a stellar performance against Freiburg for coach Ralf Rangnick who surprisingly stepped down on Thursday citing exhaustion, winning 4-2.

VfL Wolfsburg, playing with 10 men for the entire second half following the dismissal of defender Sotiris Kyrgiakos, beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 with Ashkan Dejagah's diving header on the hour securing the points for Felix Magath's team.

Werder Bremen, third on 13 points, entertain Hertha Berlin on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)