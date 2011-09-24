BERLIN, Sept 24 Early season form side Borussia
Moenchengladbach moved top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a
1-0 win over Nuremberg courtesy of a Filip Daems penalty while
Borussia Dortmund snatched a last-gasp win 2-1 at Mainz 05.
Expert penalty-taker Daems converted from the spot for his
third goal of the season in the 76th minute to lift Gladbach,
who had to come through a relegation playoff last season to stay
up, to 16 points, one ahead of Bayern Munich.
The Bavarians can reclaim top spot later on Saturday with a
win over Bayer Leverkusen.
Last season's champions Dortmund needed a 90th minute goal
from Lukasz Piszczek to beat battling Mainz and snap their
two-game losing streak to move up to eighth.
Piszczek, whose poor backpass was to blame for Mainz's 33rd
minute lead through Nicolai Mueller, made amends and rifled in
from outside the box, seconds before the final whistle.
Dortmund, who had playmaker Mario Geotze back from
suspension and welcomed back striker Lucas Barrios from injury
for the first time this season, had levelled in the 64th minute
with Ivan Perisic's first Bundesliga goal, a clever low drive.
Schalke 04 came good on their promise to put in a stellar
performance against Freiburg for coach Ralf Rangnick who
surprisingly stepped down on Thursday citing exhaustion, winning
4-2.
VfL Wolfsburg, playing with 10 men for the entire second
half following the dismissal of defender Sotiris Kyrgiakos, beat
Kaiserslautern 1-0 with Ashkan Dejagah's diving header on the
hour securing the points for Felix Magath's team.
Werder Bremen, third on 13 points, entertain Hertha Berlin
on Sunday.
