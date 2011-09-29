By Karolos Grohmann
MUNICH, Germany, Sept 29 Newly appointed Schalke
04 coach Huub Stevens will have a baptism of fire on Sunday with
his team travelling to Hamburg SV, the club he was negotiating
with before surprisingly joining the German Cup winners this
week.
Angry Hamburg abruptly ended their bid to sign Stevens and
cut off negotiations when it became clear that the Dutchman was
also talking with Schalke, the club he had led to the 1997 UEFA
Cup title.
Stevens, who also had a brief stint at Hamburg and saved
them from the drop in 2008, was supposed to be the fireman again
with Hamburg lying in bottom place on four points from seven
games.
Instead it will be interim coach Rodolfo Cardoso again
sitting on the Hamburg bench (kickoff 1530 GMT) after steering
them to their first league win of the season last week.
Sports director Frank Arnesen, who joined form Chelsea with
the mandate of turning around the former European champions, had
to deal with the Stevens fiasco, the latest embarrassment for
the only Bundesliga team to have never played in the second
division since the introduction of the top flight.
"I want a coach who will be 100 percent in favour of working
here, that is the feeling I want to have," Arnesen told the club
website (www.hsv.de).
"After talks with Stevens I decided it would not be. As to
the reasons behind my decision and the details, I would not like
to say anything."
Stevens himself was surprised by Hamburg's decision but
hours later signed with Schalke.
"These were hectic days. First this story with Hamburg and
then Schalke appeared. Obviously you think about it and I think
it is legitimate to hold talks. Hamburg were not only talking to
one coach either," he told reporters.
On Saturday (1330), League leaders Bayern Munich, who have
won 10 straight games in all competitions, including six in the
league, without conceding a single goal, will travel to
Hoffenheim, who have moved up to fourth in the league on 12
points under new coach Holger Stanislawski.
Bayern are top on 18, two ahead of Werder Bremen and
Borussia Moenchengladbach who play Hanover 96 (1330 Sunday) and
Freiburg (1330 Saturday) respectively.
Champions Borussia Dortmund, who were crushed 3-0 by
Olympique Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday, should
have an easier task at home against promoted Augsburg (1330
Saturday), who are still looking for their first win of the
season.
