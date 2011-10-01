BERLIN Oct 1 Leaders Bayern Munich stumbled to a goalless draw at Hoffenheim on Saturday, ending their 10-game winning streak in all competitions but opening a three-point lead at the top.

Bayern, who have now kept a clean sheet in 11 consecutive games, have 19 points. Werder Bremen, second on 16, meet Hanover 96 on Sunday.

Hoffenheim kept Bayern, looking sluggish following their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, in check and came close twice through Ryan Babel.

Champions Borussia Dortmund bounced back from their midweek Champions League defeat to Olympique Marseille by beating promoted Augsburg 4-0, a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick lifting them up to fourth with 13 points.

The Polish striker scored from close range on the half hour and added his second a minute before the break when he pounced on a defensive error by Gibril Sankoh to notch his fourth goal of the season.

Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller made a spectacular save from Sankoh's penalty just after the restart before a charging Mario Goetze latched on to a Lewandowski pass and flicked the ball over the Augsburg keeper for the third.

Lewandowski completed the rout with a glancing header in the 78th minute.

Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach lost ground with a 1-0 defeat to Freiburg and remain on 16 points.

Bayer Leverkusen snatched a 2-1 win against VfL Wolfsburg with Eren Derdiyok scoring the goal of the day with a bicycle kick in the 65th minute.

Earlier Wolfsburg's Mario Mandzukic had beaten his marker in the air to head in the equaliser after Gonzalo Castro had given the hosts a first-half lead.

Stefan Kiessling added a third five minutes from time to help Leverkusen move up to seventh on 13 points.

